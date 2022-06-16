IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Just like dad! See Steph Curry's son, 3, dribble two basketballs at once

Watch little Canon Curry practice like a pro.
Stephen Curry, left, and his son, Canon.
Stephen Curry, left, and his son, Canon.Getty Images, ayeshacurry / Instagram
By Ree Hines

He may not a three-point king on the court yet, but Canon Curry is already following in his father’s footsteps to become a two-ball whiz.

To prove that point, Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, shared a video of the 3-year-old showing off his skills on Instagram

In the brief clip, Canon can be seen demonstrating his talent for dribbling two basketballs at one time.

"Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy. 😍😆" mom wrote in the caption that accompanied the post. 

And as anyone who's ever watched the Warriors point guard's pre-game warm up can attest, that's a fair comparison.

Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry dribbles two ball during practice Wednesday before the NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

But make no mistake — while Canon may have picked up some practice pointers from his father, he makes his own moves when it comes to sinking shots. 

“He’s got a hoop on his wall, and he’s been testing his range a little bit,” Steph Curry explained in a February interview with NBC Sports' Dubs Talk. “And I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won’t listen. And he’ll tell me, ‘No this is how I’m doing it.'"

In addition to Canon, Steph and Ayesha Curry have two daughters, Riley, 9, and Ryan, 6.

