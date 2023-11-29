Julia Roberts is celebrating the 19th birthday of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

The "Pretty Woman" star, 56, shared a sweet throwback pic of herself as a young mom Nov. 28 on Instagram. The photo showed her sitting on the floor and smiling as she held babies Phinnaeus and Hazel in her lap.

“19,” she wrote, adding star and heart emoji. “There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."

The Oscar winner shares Hazel and Phinnaeus and a 16-year-old son, Henry, with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder.

Roberts and Moder met on the set of “The Mexican” in 2000. They tied the knot in 2002 in a secret ceremony at the "My Best Friend's Wedding" star's ranch near Taos, New Mexico.

Roberts honored the couple's twins on their 18th birthday last year with another throwback that showed them as infants.

In the pic, the actor holds one of the twins as the other looks on.

“18,” she wrote in the caption. “Love you.”

In 2019, Moder shared a rare family selfie on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day.

The pic showed Roberts and Moder squeezing tight with all three of their kids as the family sits together at a table.

In his caption, he wrote, "That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much."

CORRECTION (Dec. 4, 2023, 8:38 a.m.): An earlier version of this article misspelled Phinnaeus Moder's first name.