Josh Brolin jokes about competing with his kids for attention: 'It's tough'

Josh Brolin is a parent, so putting out fires is his forte.

So when actor Jeremy Renner pulled a "last-minute no-show" during their Monday "Variety" interview, the "Outer Range" star knew what to do: He interviewed himself.

"OK. I’m nervous. I’ve always been a big fan," Josh began the self-interview. "Thanks, man. I appreciate that," he responded. "I’ve been a big fan of yours, too, but I haven’t seen a lot of your work."

When Josh isn't starring as rancher Royal Abbott in the Western-style sci-fi series that premiered on Amazon Prime on April 15, he's playing dad to four children: Chapel Grace, 18 months, and Westlyn, 3, whom he shares with wife Kathryn.

He also has two adult children from a past marriage, actors Trevor Brolin and Eden Brolin.

"I know your daughter’s an actress and she’s doing amazing on 'Yellowstone,'" joked Josh of the Peacock series. "Do you ever feel competitive with your kids?"

"I do, especially the 1-year-old and the 3-year-old," he responded. "The fact that my older daughter’s an actress, she’s already out of the house and she’s doing her own thing. But my younger kids are really trying to take the limelight from me right now and it’s tough, you know?"

Especially on school days. "I bring them to school, and when I’m walking down the street, when somebody says, 'Hey, man, I love your work,' it makes it all worth it for me. But right now, there’s been a lot of, like, 'Oh, my God, what a cute little kid,' and I’m like, 'Hello?'"

Dad jokes are the 54-year-old's gift: Last year, when potty training Westlyn, he turned to method acting.

“There’s nothing like the power of example (what to do and what not to do)," Josh captioned a photo of himself squatting on a pink potty.