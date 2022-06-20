John Travolta’s daughter shared some words of love for her dad on Father’s Day.

Ella Travolta, 22, posted a photo on Instagram, featuring her with her dad and brother Benjamin, 11.

“Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know,” she captioned the picture. “Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy.”

Travolta also posted a pair of pictures, including the same one Ella did and a shot of him with Ben.

“It’s privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone,” he wrote.

The “Pulp Fiction” star had Ella and Benjamin with wife Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in July 2020. The couple also share son Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16.

The Travolta family has remained close since Preston’s death.

Last month, John Travolta shared a video montage of family photos set to Barbra Streisand’s “That Face.”

“We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day,” he captioned the post.

Last Christmas, Travolta and his kids also appeared in a short video while the actor read "The Night Before Christmas."

Travolta also didn't shy away from how he handled explaining Preston's and Jett's death to Ben.

“Your brother left at 16, too young. Your mother left at 57, that was too young, but who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. It’s part of life,” he recalled saying to his son while appearing last year on Kevin Hart’s Peacock series, “Hart to Heart.” ”You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”