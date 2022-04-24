John Legend kicked off his “Love In Las Vegas” residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday. While he had his family's love and support, he didn't have everyone's undivided attention.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared an adorable Instagram story which captured their son Miles in attendance at the show. Unfortunately, 3-year-old wasn’t exactly awake during the performance. Rather, he was wrapped up in a black and white houndstooth blanket as he laid down next to an ice bucket with his eyes closed and arms tucked behind his neck.

Teigen, 36, simply captioned the story, “lol.”

After the show, the cookbook author and model made sure to celebrate her husband’s accomplishments, presenting Legend, 43, with a bouquet of unique onion flowers.

Legend shared a snap of the couple, who also share 6-year-old Luna, in an Instagram story. In the photo, he wore a plain black t-shirt while Teigen sparkled in a pink sequeined gown. She planted a kiss on his cheek while he smiled at the camera holding his flowers.

“Chrissy thinks it’s funny I like onion flowers but she got me some for opening night anyway,” he wrote. “That’s love.”

Last December, the 12-time Grammy-winner sat down with TODAY’s Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager to discuss how his children — especially his son, Miles — are obsessed with his music, more specifically his Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas.”

“Miles is gonna have to come see daddy perform in Vegas, I think,” Willie told Legend, to which the singer responded, “I think so!”

Months ahead of the start of “Love In Las Vegas,” which runs through October, Legend said he was “so excited” for the shows, explaining, “When you do a residency, it’s a chance to kind of reflect on your entire career and all the songs that people love from your repertoire over the years.”

