John Legend brought his kids, Miles and Luna, to 'The Voice' — and the picture is adorable

John Legend turned “The Voice” into his family gathering.

The EGOT winner brought kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with him to the set of “The Voice” on Nov. 21.

“My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend,” he captioned a photo of them sitting on his lap on Instagram.

"The Voice" also posted the shot on its Instagram page.

"can you even handle something like this…………..," the caption reads, while also tagging Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The kids appeared to enjoy spending a day at work with their dad, who is expecting baby No. 3 with Teigen after she suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020.

“Hello everybody, we have special guests on set today,” the “All of Me” singer said in a video on his Instagram story with the kids on his lap. “Luna hasn’t seen me at ‘The Voice’ in a long time.

“Have you ever been here, Miles?” he asked his son, who said, “No.”

“I don’t think he has. We have very special guests here. Are you enjoying the show? Are you going to vote for Team Legend?” Legend asked Luna, who enthusiastically nodded her head.

“Team Legend all the way,” he said, while Luna clapped and Miles shook his hands.

It turns out Miles has been on “The Voice” set before, too. Legend posted another photo on Instagram featuring a much younger Luna and Miles in his lap, with Luna covering the singer’s mouth with her hand.

“The last time they came to the Voice (pre-pandemic!),” Legend captioned the picture.