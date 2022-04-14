Jodie Sweetin’s latest Instagram post may have you seeing triple.

The “Full House” star celebrated daughter Zoie’s 14th birthday with a series of photos Wednesday featuring the actor, Zoie, and Sweetin’s younger daughter Beatrix, 11, that highlighted how much they look alike.

“Yesterday was my first born baby’s 14th birthday!!! I can’t believe it,” Sweetin captioned the post, which featured shots of Zoie with a cake and presents, as well as one picture with Sweetin’s parents.

“Zoie has grown up so much these last few years and I can’t tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman she is becoming," she continued. "She is helpful, kind, hilarious, generous, a good friend and So much more.

“She got treats from her fabulous friends at school, the Pre-K class she helps with sang Happy Birthday to her (adorable!), my parents and her dad came over and we all ordered sushi and had Zo’s favorite Red Velvet cake to celebrate! A perfect day!"

Sweetin also marveled at how fast time moves as a parent.

“They say ‘the days are long, but the years are short’ when you’re raising kids… man, that hit me hard yesterday,” she wrote. “It’s almost high school time for her… here’s to new adventures Zo. I’m ALWAYS here for you and you make me proud to be your mama!!”

Sweetin had Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin, whom she divorced in 2010. She had Beatrix in 2010 with Morty Coyle, whom she married in 2012. They divorced in 2016.

In January, Sweetin announced she had gotten engaged to Mescal Wasilewski shortly before her 40th birthday.

“I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I think I’m really gonna like turning 40,” she added.

Sweetin also said Wasilewski and her are a perfect match.

“My kids love him. My parents love him. We have a really great little family dynamic here,” she told TODAY in February.

