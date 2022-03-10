Joanna Gaines' youngest child has the cutest nighttime ritual.

Every evening, Crew Gaines likes to visit his family's greenhouse to visit the plants before bedtime, and his mom shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old's routine.

In the short clip, Crew walks around the greenhouse and gets up close and personal with the plants to give them a sweet message.

"Have a good night sleep. Don't let the bugs bite," the toddler says to a group of seedlings first.

Crew then makes his way over to some larger plants and wishes each of them good evening one by one, offering every bloom some special attention before he finishes his rounds.

Gaines shared the video on her Instagram page and offered some context in the caption.

“Before the sun sets, he tells his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite! 🌱✨🌙,” the 43-year-old wrote.

The mother of five's Instagram followers couldn't get enough of the adorable clip and flocked to the comments to offer their seal of approval.

"Oh my gosh! The sweetest," one wrote. Another commented, "My heart just went boom."

Jenny Marrs, who stars in the HGTV show "Fixer to Fabulous," also chimed in, calling the clip "So sweet!"

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines have watched Crew grow up, and always delight in the videos that the couple shares of the youngest member of their family.

In January 2021, the matriarch of the Gaines clan got some help from Crew while she was filming her show “Magnolia Table.” In the cute clip, the then-2-year-old helps his mom crack an egg.

The Gaines' youngest child also got a lesson on the family business last year when they were filming their show “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and brought the toddler along.

“Back in the day, Drake, who’s now our oldest, was (like) Crew,” Chip said in a clip of the show. “He was just with us. It almost like we’re taking a trip down memory lane.”

Related: