Jill Martin's dad got ordained so he could officiate her wedding

The father of the bride is happily taking on an extra job when Jill Martin marries fiancé Erik Brooks this fall.

The TODAY contributor and "Steals & Deals" host shared on the show Monday that her "bestie" is getting ordained so he can serve as the officiant at their upcoming wedding.

"The one thing I do know I want is my father got ordained," she said. "He’s going to marry us."

Her father, Marty, is a retired criminal defense attorney, but once he gets ordained online, he will be an officiant for a day.

Jill Martin told TODAY her dad, Marty, is her "bestie." TODAY

"My dad is the funniest person I know — so although my mother will likely cry throughout the ceremony, there will definitely be lots of laughs!” Martin told TODAY Parents in a text message.

Martin, 45, is marrying Brooks after they got engaged for the second time in November. The couple, who had been together since 2017, broke off their initial engagement in 2020 before rekindling their romance last year.

"Everyone’s journey is different," Martin wrote in a personal essay for TODAY in November. "It took me 45 years to find my fairy tale. When I realized I was confident on my own, that’s when I knew Erik and I were ready to get back together. The realistic version of my fairy tale was ready to be written."