IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dreading spring cleaning? Here are 12 hacks to make it easier

Jill Martin's dad got ordained so he could officiate her wedding

The TODAY contributor and "Steals & Deals" host will marry fiancé Erik Brooks in the fall.

Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding

March 21, 202200:46
By Scott Stump

The father of the bride is happily taking on an extra job when Jill Martin marries fiancé Erik Brooks this fall.

The TODAY contributor and "Steals & Deals" host shared on the show Monday that her "bestie" is getting ordained so he can serve as the officiant at their upcoming wedding.

"The one thing I do know I want is my father got ordained," she said. "He’s going to marry us."

Her father, Marty, is a retired criminal defense attorney, but once he gets ordained online, he will be an officiant for a day.

Jill Martin told TODAY her dad, Marty, is her "bestie."
Jill Martin told TODAY her dad, Marty, is her "bestie."TODAY

"My dad is the funniest person I know — so although my mother will likely cry throughout the ceremony, there will definitely be lots of laughs!” Martin told TODAY Parents in a text message.

Martin, 45, is marrying Brooks after they got engaged for the second time in November. The couple, who had been together since 2017, broke off their initial engagement in 2020 before rekindling their romance last year.

"Everyone’s journey is different," Martin wrote in a personal essay for TODAY in November. "It took me 45 years to find my fairy tale. When I realized I was confident on my own, that’s when I knew Erik and I were ready to get back together. The realistic version of my fairy tale was ready to be written."

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 