It’s another boy for Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick!

The couple — who are also parents to sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4 — revealed the sex of their baby on the way.

“We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July!” Jill and Derick announced in a blog post on Wednesday. The announcement was later shared to Jill's Instagram, adding in the caption, “We couldn’t be more excited! Thinking maybe we should pad our house and turn it into a trampoline park.”

“We had originally planned on finding out our baby’s gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation,” the family explained on their website, before adding that they saw the outbreak of COVID-19 as a “blessing in disguise.” The rescheduled appointment, the post noted, coincided with their son Israel’s time off for spring break. “This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!”

The family blog post also detailed how the couple made a day of the special event. In addition to bringing their two sons along to the ultrasound appointment, the couple had breakfast at a restaurant called the Buttered Biscuit and did some shopping.

The Dillard's news comes five months after the couple opened up to readers of their family blog that they had experienced a miscarriage.

“Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard,” they wrote at the time.

In February 2022, the couple announced the thrilling news that they were pregnant again on their blog and Instagram pages. “We were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss,” the blog read, before explaining that they had been keeping a secret about their progress for months. “We are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

Similar to their pregnancy announcement earlier this year, the couple's gender reveal garnered quite a bit of enthusiasm and confetti emojis from fans.

“Congratulations!” one Instagram user commented. “Boys rock! #boymom #queenofthehouse”

In reply to the post, one user added, “I also am a Boy Mom of 3 wonderful boys!! Hold on tight what one doesn’t think of the middle & younger one will!! Never a dull moment full of love, laughs and pranks. Congratulations to ya’ll and especially the BIG brother’s!!”

One fan of the Dillard's news did the duty of asking the big question many are already eager to know. "Congratulations!!!!” they wrote in the Instagram post’s comments. “So excited for y’all! Can’t wait to see Israel & Sam be the best big brothers! Any name ideas yet?”

“Still thinking about names,” Jill replied, punctuating her response with a smiling emoji.

Here’s to the many more smiles to come.