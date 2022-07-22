Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick are proud parents of three.

The former reality television star shared a photo of new baby Frederick to Instagram Thursday along with a short family update.

"Hey! We are finally back on Instagram after being locked down & unable to post for awhile!!" Duggar Dillard captioned a photo of the baby, nicknamed Freddy, in a brown ribbed onesie lying in a crib. "He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long."

The mom of three went on to share details that were originally posted to the family's blog after baby Frederick's arrival, including the special meaning behind his name.

"The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with “Fre” added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick'," she wrote. "Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick."

She continued, "We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick’s name."

The Dillards are also parents to 7-year-old Israel and 5-year-old Samuel, who made an appearance with their new sibling in the family's most recent photoshoot posted to their blog.

In the photos, the boys wear "Big", "Middle" and "Little" t-shirts, as well as matching grey pajamas.

"We loved snapping some pictures the other day of the big brothers with little Freddy in some of the same outfits they wore for his pregnancy announcement shoot!" the couple shared on their blog.

Jill and Derick announced the pregnancy in February, and in March they revealed that they were adding another boy to their family.

The pregnancy announcement came just five months after the couple experienced a miscarriage.

“Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard,” they wrote at the time.