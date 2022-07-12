Jill Duggar and husband Derick welcome their third baby boy

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick are now a family of five!

The couple announced the arrival of their third baby boy in a sweet announcement on their website on Monday. Along with the first photo of their new bundle of joy, Jill and Derick revealed their son’s special name.

“'Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long,” the announcement read. “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God.’”

“Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard was was born July 7, 2022. Courtesy of the Dillard family.

Additionally, the proud parents shared that Frederick hold special meaning for them “since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick.’”

“Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front of Rick to spell, ‘de’-‘rick,’ literally meaning son ‘of’ (de) Rick,” they continued. “We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding ‘Fre’ to the beginning of Derick’s name.”

The Dillards are also parents to 7-year-old son Israel and 5-year-old son Samuel.

Jill and Derick explained that Frederick came early, which also happened to be the day before Samuel’s birthday.

“So we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned,” they wrote, adding, “Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!”

Baby Frederick comes nine months after Jill experienced a miscarriage.

“Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard,” the family wrote on their blog in October 2021.

In February, Jill and Derick announced their pregnancy and by March revealed that they were adding another boy to the bunch.

Just last month, Jill shared how she was preparing for her baby boy’s arrival.

“Washed some little baby clothes I saved back from the boys and I’m feeling all the feelings!” she wrote next to an Instagram photo of her baby bump and the washing machine. “Can’t wait to welcome our little man next month!!”

It’s only a matter of time before followers see little Frederick in his siblings’ hand-me-downs.