Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell has the cutest connection to North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson told Us Weekly on Thursday of her 9-year-old kid, while praising her pal: “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

The girls even play basketball together, according to Simpson, who shared that Eric Johnson, her husband of almost eight years, served as team coach. The pairing is convenient because of the families’ proximity — both reside in Hidden Hills, an exclusive Los Angeles community — which Simpson said was “so fun.”

Simpson and Johnson have three children: daughters Maxwell and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 8. Kardashian and Kanye West (who are in the process of ending their eight-year marriage) share North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

During the interview, Simpson praised the Kardashian-Jenner family for staying “the same” in Hollywood. She noted her former reality television show “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica,” on which she starred for three seasons with Nick Lachey, to whom Simpson was married from 2002 to 2006. Meanwhile, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” aired from 2007 to 2021 on E!, before moving to Hulu where it relaunched this month as “The Kardashians.”

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” Simpson told the publication. “I could only last three seasons (on reality television), but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

We don’t see the Simpson-Kardashian kids together on social media, but last month, North, Chicago, and Psalm attended Birdie’s Barbie-themed party for her third birthday.

Another thing they have in common: Both women were also fat-shamed during their pregnancies. In 2013, a few months after Kardashian gave birth to North, Simpson complimented the reality star’s composure while social media and the press balked at her weight gain, which Kardashian later said “killed my self-esteem.”

“I felt for Kim — I knew exactly what she was going through,” Simpson told Us Weekly that year. “I send a lot of love her way, and I know she’ll come back with a bang.” The “With You” singer was ridiculed for gaining and losing 100 pounds with each pregnancy, even for her swollen ankles.

Now the moms have become mentors. In March, Kardashian told Vogue Hong Kong that she’s teaching respect and kindness to her children, while Jessica recently explained to People about Maxwell, “I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that’s all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it’s easy for them to love themselves.”

