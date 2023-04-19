Jeremy Renner shares the sweet notes his daughter leaves 'all over' to keep him going

Jeremy Renner's 10-year-old daughter, Ava, continues to cheer him on as he heals from injuries he sustained in a grisly snowplow accident earlier this year.

On April 19, the “Hawkeye” star, 52, shared images on his Instagram story of sweet notes Ava left for her dad to let him know how much she cares about him.

In one image, a sticky note is seen affixed to a mirror.

“Hi beautiful,” Ava wrote to her dad, adding a hand-drawn smiley face and heart.

One of the notes Jeremy Renner's 10-year-old daughter, Ava, left for him. @jeremyrenner via Instagram

Over the post, Renner wrote, "My daughter inspires me. What inspires you?"

The proud dad shared a second image of a note Ava attached to his treadmill.

"Just keep running. Just keep running!" it reads.

"She leaves me post it notes all over to keep me going!!" Renner gushed over the image.

The "Hurt Locker" star has previously said being Ava's father is his "best role to date." @jeremyrenner via Instagram

Ava has been her dad's biggest cheerleader since he was crushed in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

Before the accident, Renner had been towing his nephew’s truck out of the snow on a private road near his house in Reno, Nevada. When a heavy snowplow began to slide down a hill, Renner attempted to stop it and was run over, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

"The Hurt Locker" star sustained 30 broken bones, a pierced liver and a collapsed lung in the terrifying accident.

He spent several weeks recovering at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. In late March, he posted a video of himself walking on a treadmill, and on April 11, he made his first red carpet appearance since the accident.

On March 28, the two-time Oscar nominee wished Ava a happy 10th birthday in his Instagram story, opening up about how his daughter — whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — had been helping him to recover.

“Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast," Renner wrote next to a photo of the pair, using a heart emoji to obscure Ava's face.

“I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours,” he added.

He signed his adoring message, “I love you, Daddy.”

In April 2019, Renner told TODAY’s Willie Geist that he considers being Ava’s father the most important role he’s ever had in his life.

“My best role to date is being a daddy and everything is defined in my life by that,” the actor said at the time.

“Everything (else) is a distant, distant second to me and my daughter,” he added.