J. Lo says she feels mom guilt for exposing her twins to fame: ‘I did that to them’

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the mom guilt she feels over exposing her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, to fame without their consent.

"I think being the child of famous parents is really something many people can't understand, and I feel for them for that because they didn’t choose that," Lopez, 53, told the hosts of Audacy.

She added, “They have just started letting me know how people treat them. So when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about. They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them.

"So I would love to have been able to protect them from that," she said.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer, who shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, went on to say that her children must constantly endure being "judged" by people they don't know.

"I think it must for difficult for them to grow up and be themselves," she explained. "They know there is a lens on them ... It's hard for them, I think, and I did that to them," she added.

Lopez spoke to Audacy to promote her new Netflix action film "The Mother." The singer and actor plays a military-trained assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met from dangerous criminals seeking revenge.

Jennifer Lopez, seen here with husband Ben Affleck at the premiere of "The Mother" on May 10, said she regrets that her kids must grow up with "a lens on them." Michael Tran / AFP - Getty Images

The entertainer, who’s also a step-mom to husband Ben Affleck’s three kids, said she wished she could protect her children “from everything,” but also recognized that difficult times are a part of growing up.

“You don’t ever want them to feel a moment of pain in their lives, but that’s not realistic,” she explained. “You realize as you get older, OK, the pain is necessary. The pain is actually good. The pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it.”

Famous or not, she's still just Mom to her two teens, as she showed in March.

The "Marry Me" star posted a selfie video on Instagram with her daughter, Emme, at a SZA concert in Inglewood, California.

In the video, Lopez smiles for the camera as she sits among concertgoers. She then turns the camera on Emme and a friend, who are filming the concert on their phones.

In her relatable caption, Lopez wrote, "Thank you @SZA. Seeing your kids happy… priceless (This was right before I got the death stare to stop filming 😜)"

Appropriately, she added the hashtag #TeenageKidsLife.