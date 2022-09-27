Jenna Bush Hager reveals funny story behind family White House photo — and who took it

A picture is worth a thousand words — especially when the people in the picture look like they’re saying a thousand words.

Jenna Bush Hager has spilled the tea about a hilarious photo President Joe Biden took of her, her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, and her two daughters, Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, during a visit to the White House on Sept. 23.

“There was a portrait of my mom hanging on the wall. And (Biden) said, ‘Can I get a picture?,' which is just the sweetest,” Jenna said Sept. 26 on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Then, Jimmy Fallon showed the photo and Jenna started to laugh at the sight of it.

President Biden showed off his photography skills with this picture that's, uh, not exactly a classic. YouTube

“The portrait (is) not even close to being in the shot,” Fallon said of the picture, which cuts off the first lady, while she stands underneath the portrait. As Fallon pointed out, you can see her arms, while her face didn’t make it into the photo.

The rest of the picture is not exactly Pulitzer Prize quality, either. Jenna is looking away from the camera, while her mom has her mouth open, and the two girls also appear to have their mouths open and are not exactly in prime photo position.

“I mean, look at everybody’s face,” Jenna added. “It’s some sort of talking.”

“I’m pretty sure what I said is, ‘President Biden, my husband can take the picture.’ We didn’t really expect the president to take it,” Jenna said.

“The president took this photo. You have to frame this,” Fallon said.

“It was very gracious of him,” Jenna said.

Jenna and husband Henry Hager took their daughters to the White House after being invited to see Elton John perform. It was the first time Jenna took her kids to the residence where she lived with twin sister Barbara and their parents while her father, George W. Bush, was commander in chief.

Botched photo aside, Jenna had a wonderful time returning to the White House, calling the experience “magical.” She also said her girls were anxious about how to act in front of the president.

“We’re like, OK, you shake your hand and you say, ‘Nice to meet you, Mr. President,’” Jenna said Sept. 26 on TODAY. “Poppy’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it.’ They were so nervous.”

“We kept practicing, and Mila was like, ‘My stomach’s dropping!’ But they got out, and they said, ‘Nice to meet you, Mr. President.’ And then Poppy goes, ‘Where’s the movie theater?’”

Jenna also said returning to the White House marked a bittersweet moment for her.

“Ron, who was one of our favorite guys that worked in the White House, right before the concert started came over and was like, ‘What are y’all doing?’ And I got to introduce my girls to him,” she said.

“They made some chocolate cake for my dad, and it was just — it was very, very sweet. It reminds you that our country’s institution is so special.”