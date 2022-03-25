Jamie Lee Curtis is getting into character for her daughter’s upcoming wedding.

The “Halloween Kills” star, 63, will wear a costume from a video game series when she officiates the nuptials of her younger daughter, Ruby, in May.

That’s because her daughter is having a cosplay wedding (short for “costume play"), so everyone will be dressed up as a different character.

Curtis said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week that Ruby and her partner picked out her mom’s costume.

“Her name is Jaina Proudmoore,” she said, admitting that she hadn't been previously familiar with the character. "It’s from … it’s a game. She’s an admiral.”

Jaina Proudmoore is a character from the World of Warcraft franchise, and she is described as “the most powerful human sorceress alive” by World of Warcraft fan site Wowpedia.

We can totally see Curtis channeling a powerful admiral and sorceress. Getty Images, YouTube

Curtis also shared that Ruby will be getting married in her backyard.

“It’s really exciting,” she said. “We’re going to have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I’m really excited both of my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears.”

“And it’s cheaper, right? It’s so much cheaper in the yard,” Kimmel joked.

“It’s so much more meaningful, I can’t even begin … just forgetting all of the show-off business. Being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard, in your home…” Curtis replied, appearing to grow emotional.

Ruby is the youngest child of Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest.

Earlier this month, Curtis penned a heartfelt Instagram post about Ruby, who came out publicly as transgender to her parents in 2020.

“I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures,” she wrote in the caption.