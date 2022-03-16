Jamie Chung shares relatable video of life with newborn twins

Double the love and double the exhaustion.

On Tuesday, "Lovecraft Country" star and "The Real World: San Diego" alum Jamie Chung, 38, shared a parenting video to Instagram that all new moms and dads may find relatable.

In the honest clip, Chung rests her head in her hand and shares, "This is what it’s really like raising twin 5 month old babies."

She flips the camera around to show her husband, "One Tree Hill" alum Bryan Greenberg, crouched down beside one of their two sons.

But the father-son duo aren't playing or watching a show.

Greenberg is instead resting his head on a pillow with his eyes closed while holding a bottle up for the infant and bouncing a rocker, while his twin brother plays on a mat in the background.

“Becoming a parent is the best thing that will happen to you, they said. This is what it’s really like raising twin 5 month old babies,” Chung captioned the short video. "Had a good morning cry, ran away for a 45 min workout and now I can laugh about it."

Greenberg shared a still from the video on his own social feed.

"They say the key to success is maximizing time management," he captioned the image.

It's not the first time Chung has gotten candid about motherhood.

In a Facebook Live in December 2021, Chung revealed she struggled with postpartum depression after welcoming her twin boys with the help of a surrogate.

“I was so resentful, and I had anxiety and I was angry,” she said at the time.

In January, Chung told People that seeing a therapist helped.

“Therapy really helped me prep mentally for this lifestyle change,” she said. “You don’t want to start with something negative or challenging, but I do think that these postpartum depression issues are so real.”

