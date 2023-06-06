“General Hospital” actors Jack Wagner and ex-wife Kristina Wagner are openly grieving the loss of their son on the first anniversary of his fatal overdose.

The couple — who were married from 1993 until 2006 — honored their late son Harrison Wagner with moving posts on their Instagram pages on June 6.

“My youngest, so pure, so perfect. I love you, Harrison, I miss you, Harrison,” Jack Wagner captioned the post. “My Heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are No Words, So we cry And Celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22.”

On the same day, Kristina Wagner shared a video post of Harrison Wagner on her Instagram. In the video, Harrison Wagner speaks about enduring struggles in life by holding onto wishes for happiness and love.

“Everybody’s got pain and struggles in life,” Harrison Wagner says while moving around a rocky outdoor terrain. “That’s why we get out of ourselves, whatever our God is, whatever our belief is outside of ourselves. We wish for an amazing life, open-mindedness, happiness and love.”

In the caption of the post, Kristina Wagner recalled filming the video of Harrison Wagner while on a hiking trail.

“We shot this video on Araby Trail, and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison’s death,” she explained. “His words are comforting to me. It’s brutally painful to lose my boy. I still believe in open-mindedness, happiness, and love, and I still have hope for wishes (to) come true. Thank you, Harrison.”

On June 6, 2022, Harrison Wagner's body was discovered in a North Hollywood, California, parking lot. He was 27 years old. Months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his death was an “accident” caused by “fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication.”

In December, seven months after his death, Kristina Wagner celebrated what would have been Harrison Wagner’s 28th birthday with an emotional post shared on her Instagram.

“Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final,” she wrote in the post's caption. “But life goes on.”

“How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be ‘all right’ after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away,” she added in part. “He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison. To all bereaved parents: May you find peace. Let’s stick around and see what’s in store for our extraordinary lives.”

Peter Wagner and Kristina Wagner also share a son named Peter Wagner.