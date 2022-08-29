15 best hotels with water slides for plunging into fun

Finding a hotel with a water slide might be at the top of the "to-do" list for parents seeking a family vacation destination. Why? Because water slides can be fun for the whole family.

Victoria Dalena, SmartFlyer travel advisor, told TODAY Parents her best tip for adults seeking the best hotels with water slides.

"Make sure the slides are actually open when you want to travel," Dalena said. "There might be seasonal closures or construction in progress."

15 best hotels with water slides

Dalena offered 15 suggestions across the U.S. and abroad for families wanting to plan their getaways as soon as possible.

Hotels with water slides on the east coast

JW Marriott Turnberry

Ritz Carlton Golf Resort

Four Seasons Orlando

Hotels with water slides in middle America

Kalahari Resorts Texas

Boyne Mountain Resort

Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa

Hotels with water slides on the west coast

Hyatt Indian Wells

Omni Rancho Las Palmas

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

Hotels with water slides in Hawaii

Aulani, a Disney resort in Oahu

Sheraton Waikiki, also home to North America’s longest infinity pool

Fairmont Kea Lani

Hotels with water slides outside the U.S.

Families wanting to visit a property outside the United States are in luck. Dalena offered three top contenders for hotels with water slides that are only a short flight away:

Baha Mar, Bahamas

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Hilton Rose Hall, Jamaica

Tips for booking hotels with water slides

Once travelers have narrowed down their options, Dalena encourages asking questions about the specific property.

Are there height requirements?

Are there lifeguards?

If you’re traveling with elderly grandparents or have a disability, are there accommodations for transportation like a shuttle or golf cart?

Where is the water park in relation to the rest of the resort?

“Oftentimes, slides are in a separate, more remote area than the hub of the resort,” Dalena said.