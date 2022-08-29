15 best hotels with water slides for plunging into fun

Finding a hotel with a water slide might be at the top of the "to-do" list for parents seeking a family vacation destination. Why? Because water slides can be fun for the whole family.
Victoria Dalena, SmartFlyer travel advisor, told TODAY Parents her best tip for adults seeking the best hotels with water slides.
"Make sure the slides are actually open when you want to travel," Dalena said. "There might be seasonal closures or construction in progress."
15 best hotels with water slides
Dalena offered 15 suggestions across the U.S. and abroad for families wanting to plan their getaways as soon as possible.
Hotels with water slides on the east coast
- JW Marriott Turnberry
- Ritz Carlton Golf Resort
- Four Seasons Orlando
Hotels with water slides in middle America
- Kalahari Resorts Texas
- Boyne Mountain Resort
- Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa
Hotels with water slides on the west coast
- Hyatt Indian Wells
- Omni Rancho Las Palmas
- Arizona Grand Resort & Spa
Hotels with water slides in Hawaii
- Aulani, a Disney resort in Oahu
- Sheraton Waikiki, also home to North America’s longest infinity pool
- Fairmont Kea Lani
Hotels with water slides outside the U.S.
Families wanting to visit a property outside the United States are in luck. Dalena offered three top contenders for hotels with water slides that are only a short flight away:
- Baha Mar, Bahamas
- Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
- Hilton Rose Hall, Jamaica
Tips for booking hotels with water slides
Once travelers have narrowed down their options, Dalena encourages asking questions about the specific property.
- Are there height requirements?
- Are there lifeguards?
- If you’re traveling with elderly grandparents or have a disability, are there accommodations for transportation like a shuttle or golf cart?
- Where is the water park in relation to the rest of the resort?
“Oftentimes, slides are in a separate, more remote area than the hub of the resort,” Dalena said.