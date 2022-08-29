22 best hotels with water parks that guarantee a fun time for all

Parents wanting full family fun might opt for a water park vacation. If planning a family vacation is on your to-do list, finding resorts and hotels with water parks will be a priority.

Jen Campbell Boles, founder of Explore More Family Travel, told TODAY Parents two important tips for booking a hotel with a water park.

"Adults should keep in mind that you’ll likely be surrounded by kids if you choose a resort based solely on the fact that it has a water park," she said.

Additionally, there may be a benefit to using a travel advisor for this type of vacation.

"Many of the resorts mentioned offer additional amenities when booked through a travel advisor," Campbell Boles said.

22 best resorts and hotels with water parks

Campbell Boles shared 15 of the best resorts and hotels with lazy rivers across the U.S. and abroad.

Best east coast hotels with water parks

Kalahari Resort, Poconos

Great Wolf Lodge Boston

For Florida hotels with water parks, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort is a front runner, according to Campbell Boles.

"It is a golf resort which also boasts a water park, unlimited access to Tidal Cove, which is adjacent," she said.

Other options in Florida include Margaritaville and Four Seasons Orlando.

"Margaritaville is adjacent to Island H20 Water Park," Campbell Boles said. "And Four Seasons Orlando has a water park geared toward kids."

Best middle American hotels with water parks

Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Gaylord Texan

Westin Kierland in Scottsdale

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Best west coast hotels with water parks

The Courtyard Anaheim

Campbell Boles told TODAY Parents that many west coast water park hotel options are just slides and/or a lazy river, as opposed to a full water park.

"Examples include Park Hyatt Aviara, Westin Mission Hills and Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa," she said.

Best hotels with water parks in Hawaii

Outside the continental United States, there are a couple hotels with water parks for families to choose in Hawaii.

Hilton Hawaiian Village

Hale Koa Hotel

Best hotels with water parks outside the U.S.

Families looking to travel outside the United States to find a hotel with a water park are in luck.

"I would argue that it is easier to find water parks at hotels in destinations known for all inclusive resorts," Campbell Boles said.