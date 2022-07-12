Three-year-old boy dies in hot car outside parents’ work

A 3-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unconscious inside a car near the education center where his parents work as temperatures neared triple digits in South Florida, authorities said.

Officers rushed to the 700 block of Northwest 173rd Street in Miami Gardens at about 3:47 p.m. “in reference to an unresponsive juvenile, inside of a vehicle,” said Miami Gardens police Detective Diana Delgado-Gourgue.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where the juvenile was pronounced deceased by doctors,” Delgado-Gourgue added.

The child was identified as Sholom Tauber. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as hyperthermia and the manner of death as an “accident.”

The high temperature was 94 degrees on Monday and 92 degrees at about 4 p.m. But with humidity, the real feel late Monday afternoon was 102 degrees.

A representative of the nearby Lubavitch Educational Center said the victim is the son of two staff members.

“This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it,” Rabbi Benzion Korf, dean of the Lubavitch Educational Center, said in a statement. “No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

A guidance counselor and therapist are meeting with staff and students on Tuesday and offering “support as needed,” according to Korf.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family at this time of great loss,” the rabbi added.

There were no immediate arrests in connection with the child’s death.

