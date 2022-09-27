Hoda Kotb snaps joyful photos from beach weekend with kids, mom and sister

Hoda Kotb had a great weekend traveling with her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.

During TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Sept. 27, Hoda told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she took her daughters to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware and had "so much fun" spending the weekend with her mom, Sami, and her sister, Hala.

"My mom, my sister and I, we had the finest time. We enjoyed the weather. My girls were just so happy to be with my mom. We had so much fun," Hoda said.

Hoda Kotb opens up about the first time she traveled alone with her kids without Joel Schiffman by her side. Hoda Kotb / TODAY

In one picture she shared of the trip, Hoda's mom is standing with both of her granddaughters outside in the middle of a neighborhood street.

In another snap, Hoda poses alongside her two girls, her mom and her sister right outside the beach.

Hoda revealed this was the first time she traveled alone with her daughters and that it was a learning experience.

Hoda Kotb opens up about going to Rehoboth Beach with her family on "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna." Hoda Kotb / TODAY

She noted that getting to the beach to meet her mother and sister wasn't easy because she had to figure out a way to carry her and her kids' belongings to the beach without another adult helping her.

"I had two car seats that are in backpacks, a rolly bag and my backpack. So I was like, 'OK, girls, everyone's gonna pitch in,'" Hoda recalled of the trip.

However, her idea didn't work as planned when Haley was having a hard time with the car seat that Hoda told her to carry, which "almost knocked her down."

It wasn’t until Hoda starting asking for help that she realized she didn’t have to try to do everything on her own.

Hoda Kotb said she learned how powerful it can be to ask for help when you're traveling alone with your kids. Hoda Kotb / TODAY

During a train ride with her daughters over the weekend, Hoda said she had to take Hope to the bathroom while Haley was "all cozied up and not feeling great."

"I looked on the train and said, 'Who has kids?'" Hoda recalled. "And the guy said, 'I have a 4-year-old.' I go, 'You watch her, I'm going to the bathroom. If she says where's mom? I'm right here, OK?' He's like, 'Got it!'"

The whole situation made Hoda realize that people are "so kind and amazing" and there's nothing wrong with asking for help because it makes parenthood easier.

"I'm often a person who's like, I got it. I got it. I got it. You know what? Here's my takeaway: ask for help," Hoda said. "Don't sit there and think I'm going to be a martyr. I'm going to do it. I'm gonna lug them on my back. Why?

"It takes a lot for me to ask for help," she added. "And I realized on this trip life is better when you ask for help and you realize how kind everybody is."