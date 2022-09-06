Hoda Kotb’s daughters celebrate the ‘last days of summer’ with adorable lemonade stand

With the end of summer on the horizon, Hoda Kotb and her two daughters found the perfect way to bid farewell to the season.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, Hoda shared a series of adorable snaps on Instagram showcasing some of the final moments of summer during Labor Day weekend.

The first photo captured the TODAY co-anchor managing a lemonade stand with her two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3. In the second slide, Haley and Hope were put to work, scooping some ice for their waiting customers.

To finish off the post, Hoda shared videos from the beach, including two adorable clips of both of her daughters engaging in a good old fashioned footrace.

“Lemonade stands.. chasing the last days of summer.. nice way to say goodbye,” Hoda wrote in the caption. “Until next year.”

While the season will soon be over, Hoda and her daughters appeared to have a blast during the summer months!

Back in July, Hoda and her daughters, who she co-parents with her ex Joel Schiffman, enjoyed a weekend boating and fishing trip with a friend’s family. Haley and Hope donned captain’s hats for the occasion as captured on her Instagram, a moment which Hoda recounted to her 4th hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager on-air.

“I was just thinking…summer is full of a lot of mini adventures,” she said. “And sometimes it’s just hanging around the sprinkler, and sometimes it’s doing something like that that’s like a ‘wow.’ The kids just loved it.”

Last month, the trio had some family fun at the TODAY plaza when Hoda brought her daughters out to see Walker Hayes as part of the Citi Concert Series.

As two of Hayes’ youngest fans, Haley and Hope accompanied their mom on the plaza, with Hoda’s eldest daughter even introducing her favorite song “Fancy Like” before his performance.

Later in the concert, Hoda’s two daughters joined her on stage with her fellow co-anchors Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. Haley and Hope rocked matching rainbow dressed and grey sneakers with pink socks when they met Hayes on stage, with the eldest confirming that his performance was fun.

Hoda also celebrated her 58th birthday on August 9, spending her birthday with her family. She shared a sweet family photo on Instagram, with everyone squeezing in next to each other on an outdoor couch at golden hour. Hoda had her two daughters by her side, sitting next to her in their matching ensembles.

“Family on my birthday!” Hoda captioned the post. “Best present ever. Lucky me.”

Shortly after her birthday celebration, Hoda and Jenna were joined by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones for a beach getaway with their children. Hoda brought along Haley and Hope to hang out with Jenna’s 3-year-old son Hal and Talia’s son Hunter.

On Instagram, Hoda shared several photos from their outing, including a photo of the three women posing with their children on an outdoor couching. In the next photo, Jenna and Talia smiled at the camera as they rode their bike through the street. The last photo captured Hal as he laid down in the sand with a big smile on his face.

“Little fun in the sun!” Hoda wrote in the caption.

Jenna commented on the post, “That was a blast. Love my ladies and their babies. More of this, pls!”

“Nothing better than hanging with my girls! And our kiddos,” Talia added.