Hoda and Jenna talk about their children’s love of Disney’s ‘Encanto’

Jenna Bush Hager is feeling betrayed after her daughters, Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, streamed Disney's newest animated movie "Encanto" without her.

“I feel a little cheated on, to be honest,” the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host confessed Wednesday. “My children had a little playdate where they watched this film without me.”

Then, Poppy rubbed salt in the wound by asking Alexa to play the movie’s breakout hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

“I thought ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ was a Lady Gaga song!” Jenna quipped. “I don’t know a thing about it because my children deceived me.”

Jenna added that Mila and Poppy also love the song “Surface Pressure” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Encanto” soundtrack.

“It focuses on the anxiety of being an older sister, and Mila’s really into it,” Jenna revealed.

Hoda, who is mom of daughters, Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, knows the lyrics by heart.

“Give it to your sister, your sister’s older,” Hoda recited. “Give her all the heavy things we can’t shoulder.”

Hoda noted that parents often expect so much of their eldest children.

“We all do it with our oldest kid, we’re like, ‘You know better. She doesn’t know, she’s 2 and a half,’” Hoda said.

Jenna agreed wholeheartedly. She recently had a stern chat with Mila about using the word poop in front of her 2-year-old brother, Hal.

“I said to Mila, ‘Stop saying poop! Hal’s gonna get kicked out of preschool. Do you want him to have any sort of career?’” Jenna joked. “Do you want him to go to prison?”

“Encanto” is a musical adventure that tells the story of a family — the Madrigals — who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia. The magic of the town has blessed every child in the family with a special gift — every child except one, Mirabel.

The soundtrack hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart on Monday, unseating Adele's "30." It is the first soundtrack to hit No. 1 since Disney’s “Frozen 2” in 2019.

