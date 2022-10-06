And baby makes nine.

On Oct. 4, Hilaria Baldwin shared the first family photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin with all seven of their kids, including newborn daughter Ilaria, who was born in September.

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved,” she wrote, referring to her husband’s daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In addition to Ilaria, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are parents of six other children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Maria, 18 months.

The photo features the parents sitting on the edge of a bed with all of their children surrounding them, with some looking at the camera and some, well, not so much.

Hilaria Baldwin also praised photographer Eroula Dimitriou, who took the picture.

“Now my love letter to @roushoots : 20 years of friendship, you have captured memories of my family since we was pregnant with Rafa,” she wrote. “We are grateful to you. Mama, artist, one tough cookie, multi human…Rou makes it a joy to take maternity and family photos. She has the patience of a saint, the calm of a wise woman, and the touch of a mama. We love you. Check her out and give some love.”

Baldwin also posted a photo on her Instagram story on Oct. 4 featuring her with Ilaria at bath time, getting an assist from Carmen.

Ilaria gets some help at bath time from her mom and her big sister. hilariabaldwin via Instagram

“Baby Ila loves baths,” she wrote at the top of the picture.

“And big sis gives good spa foot massages,” she wrote at the bottom of the photo.

Ilaria was born Sept. 22. Shortly after her arrival, Hilaria Baldwin explained why she and Alec Baldwin named the baby Ilaria.

“Our names mean ‘happy’ and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me,” she wrote on Instagram.