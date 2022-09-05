For Gwyneth Paltrow, a celebratory and wistful goodbye to summer came with a rare look at the Goop founder with both of her kids.

On Sept. 4, the actor posted several pictures of her summertime adventures with family and friends on Instagram, and she shared the highs and lows of the sunny season to her over 8 million followers.

“Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly,” reads the caption on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post. “Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepening.”

The summertime photo gallery starts with an idyllic POV: Paltrow sitting under a gazebo as the clouds gently roll by.

Then, Paltrow’s camera roll reveals moments of surfing, oysters and outdoor activities before a picture of Paltrow with her two children, Apple Martin, 18, and 16-year-old Moses, who has already grown taller than his mother.

Gwenyth Paltrow and her two children. @gwynethpaltrow / via Instagram

Paltrow’s pleasant photo carousel also includes a pic of her mother Blythe Danner, another memory with Moses taken near a small plane and finally, a halcyon image of Paltrow having a summer Cinderella moment in a pale blue dress with husband Brad Falchuk in tow, decked out in his dapper cream pinstripe suit.

In August, Paltrow also shared a glimpse of a fun mother-daughter adventure she had with Apple in, well, the Big Apple, with West Village strolls, lemon chiffon cake and a Sam Fender concert to round out their bonding day.

May our autumn season be as fulfilling as the Paltrow-Martin family summer.