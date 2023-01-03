Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photos with her kids and mom Blythe Danner

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing rare photos of herself with her kids and her mom, fellow Hollywood actor Blythe Danner.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder, 50, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on New Years Day that found her reflecting on the happy times she spent with family members in 2022.

Paltrow's first pic shows her smiling alongside daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, as the trio poses in front of a twilight sky. Apple may make headlines for looking just like her famous mom, but how about how much Moses resembles his dad, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?

The next pic shows all three at the beach with Danner, who wears a floppy straw hat and sunglasses.

A final photo finds Paltrow lying out in the sun wearing a black bikini next to Apple, who sports a white one.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the "Shakespeare in Love" star captioned the gallery.

Fans popped into the comments of Paltrow's post to marvel over how much Apple and Moses look like their parents.

"Look at them.. Apple is the image of her mother.. and Moses mirrors his father.. beautiful family.. happy new year!" wrote one.

"That son has Chris Martin’s whole face!" gushed another.

In September, Paltrow bid farewell to summer by posting pics on Instagram of all the sunny adventures she enjoyed with family and friends.

The gallery kicked off with a short video of a bare foot — we're guessing it belongs to Paltrow — filmed from the inside of a gazebo as clouds roll by in the sky.

That was followed by a pic of Paltrow dining with friends and others showing her posing alongside Apple and Moses and her husband, Hollywood producer Brad Falchuk. One sweet shot showed Emmy and Tony Award winner Danner, 79, smiling as she sat at an outdoor table.

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly. Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings," Paltrow captioned her post.