Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple on milestone birthday: 'You are everything'

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, is all grown up.

On Saturday, May 14, Apple turned 18-years-old and in honor of her birthday, her mom, 49, gave her a special shout-out on Instagram.

"18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are," Paltrow said. "You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more."

"Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way," the "Politician" actor continued. "Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me."

"I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born," Paltrow added. "I love you. ❤️ Mama."

For her post, Paltrow shared a stunning photo of Martin staring into the mirror while wearing an all-white satin gown.

However, this isn't the first time that Paltrow has celebrated Martin. For International Women's Day 2022, she posted a sweet photo of her daughter on video chat and wrote, "I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it."

"This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else," Paltrow continued.

The "Iron Man" star shares Martin and her 16-year-old son, Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

In April, Martin hilariously made fun of Paltrow's "morning routine" in a video that Paltrow's Goop company shared on TikTok.

The clip started out with Paltrow drinking her GoopGlow Super Powder drink and Martin joked that her mother will eat nothing but dates and almond butter because she's been on a cleanse since the day Martin was born.

Next, Paltrow would put on her skincare products before she tackles anything that has to do with work.

While Paltrow was clacking away on the computer, Martin joked that her mom was making some more "vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes… just everything vagina.”

"And yeah, that’s my mom’s morning routine!" she laughed.