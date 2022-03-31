Like mother, like son? See Gordon Ramsay’s mom react to his food

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is notorious for his brutal criticism in the kitchen. Now we know where he might get it from.

In an Instagram video posted earlier this week, Ramsay, 55, offers his mother, Helen Cosgrove, a taste of what he just made.

“Mmmm,” he says.

Cosgrove dips her finger into the bowl and then makes a face. She is not a fan of whatever he's serving.

“Urgh!” she exclaims. “I don’t like that.”

The “Hell’s Kitchen” star shared the hilarious clip in honor of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in March in the United Kingdom.

“You may not enjoy my toppings but I love you xxx,” Ramsay captioned the post.

“Hahaha now i understand everything,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Probably the only person that can get away with criticizing Gordon Ramsay’s food lol.”

Ramsay credits Cosgrove for his tirelss work ethic. When he was a child, he said, she worked as a cook, a cleaner and a night nurse.

“I grew up with my mum having three jobs,” he told the Scotsman earlier this year. “I grew up watching my mum work her arse off, and I grew up with the outmost respect for my mum.”

Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, share five children: Megan, 23, 22-year-old twins Jack and Holly, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, 2.

In 2017, Ramsay revealed that his kids won’t inherit his fortune.

“It’s definitely not going to them,” he told The Telegraph. “And that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them.”

Ramsay added that his kids fly coach on family trips, while he and Tana sit up at the front of the plane.

“At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that,” he said.

“I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, ‘Make sure those little f-----s don’t come anywhere near us; I want to sleep on this plane,'" he continued. "I worked my f-----g arse off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”

Related: