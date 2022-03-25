What is 'Match Day'? Watch a young doctor receive his big news

It's been another overwhelming week, but there were some happy highlights:

A 7-year-old Ukrainian refugee's dream came true

Amellia Anisovych, the little girl whose performance of "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen" while in a crowded Ukrainian bomb shelter lifted the spirits of the world, used her voice again this week, this time in an emotional performance on a stage in Poland.

The 7-year-old is now safe with family members beyond the borders of her home country, though her father is still in Kyiv. She had told reporters her dream was to perform on stage in front of an audience.

Amellia did just that when she sang the Ukrainian national anthem for a packed stadium in Lodz, Poland, at a benefit concert for Ukraine.

“It has always been my dream to sing," Amellia told the BBC. We'd say she is on her way.

A mom's reunion with her army specialist son was caught on camera

This never gets old.

Hoping for everyone who has been separated from a loved one to reunite soon.

This friend's introduction for Ketanji Brown Jackson left some in tears

There was a lot of media coverage of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings this week, but one moment stood out not for its political or legal importance, but because it serves as an example of what longtime friendship looks like.

When University of Pennsylvania School of Law professor Lisa Fairfax introduced Jackson, her words left some in tears.

"This is friendship at its best," Lemchi Chidi wrote on Facebook.

Another moment from the hearings that was especially poignant for parents was captured by photographer Sarahbeth Maney for The New York Times.

The way Jackson's daughter Leila looks at her during the hearings made our hearts melt.

These young doctors documented 'Match Day' and we felt their joy

Every spring, medical school students on the cusp of graduation wait to hear if they have "matched" with a residency program at a hospital where they may continue their studies and learn their specialty.

This week, young doctors-to-be from around the country documented their Match Day journeys on social media and specifically on TikTok.

One of these doctors was Miguel Quintero-Consuegra, a doctor who graduated from the Universidad del Rosario in his native Colombia who has been working as a research associate at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to Dr. Quintero-Consuegra and all the newly matched doctors!

Have a good weekend, everyone!

