These are the most popular 'D' names for girls

In the ’50s, classrooms were filled with Deborahs, Dianes and Donnas. But in 2022, "D" is one of the least-used first letters for girls, coming in at No. 11. (A is the most common overall, followed by "J" and "M").

That means "D" names for girls may be unique right now.

“D has fallen victim to what I call the smoothening of names,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents. “We like our girls names to flow — think Alia, Olivia — and 'D' is a bit hard. It’s just not the sound of the moment."

There are situations where expectant parents are actively looking for a "D" name to honor a loved one. Or they want to create an alliterative name in which the first and last names begin with the same sound, like TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer.

Wattenberg pointed to Delilah Dirk, a character in a series of action-adventure graphic novels for kids.

“Delilah Dirk has a nice punchy ring to it,” she explained. “A pair of 'D's work nicely.”

Here are the overall top 100 "D" names for girls according to Namerology:

Delilah

Daisy

Daniela

Diana

Dakota

Delaney

Demi

Destiny

Dahlia

Daleyza

Dream

Daniella

Daphne

Danielle

Danna

Dylan

Dior

Dorothy

Dayana

Davina

Dallas

Dulce

Dani

Denisse

Denise

Denver

Deborah

Della

Dalary

Drew

Dana

Dalia

Desiree

Dixie

Dalilah

Dailyn

Danica

Devyn

Darcy

Dania

Dara

Diamond

Delia

Dina

Darla

Diya

Daylin

Dariana

Devorah

Donna

Damaris

Dayanna

Dalila

Delanie

Delta

Danika

Destinee

Divine

Deanna

Darlene

Danae

Daria

Delylah

Dalett

Dua

Desire

Dominique

Daenerys

Dawn

Dianna

Darby

Debora

Dafne

Dawsyn

Dottie

Diane

Daelyn

Dora

Doris

Dawson

Delani

Desirae

Denali

Draya

Danni

Deja

Devin

Denim

Devora

Damiyah

Dillon

Dolly

Dayanara

Deisy

Dorothea

Deasia

Dolores

Daliyah

Dayra

Danyla