These are the most popular 'D' names for girls

In the ’50s, classrooms were filled with Deborahs, Dianes and Donnas. But in 2022, "D" is one of the least-used first letters for girls, coming in at No. 11. (A is the most common overall, followed by "J" and "M").
That means "D" names for girls may be unique right now.
“D has fallen victim to what I call the smoothening of names,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents. “We like our girls names to flow — think Alia, Olivia — and 'D' is a bit hard. It’s just not the sound of the moment."
There are situations where expectant parents are actively looking for a "D" name to honor a loved one. Or they want to create an alliterative name in which the first and last names begin with the same sound, like TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer.
Wattenberg pointed to Delilah Dirk, a character in a series of action-adventure graphic novels for kids.
“Delilah Dirk has a nice punchy ring to it,” she explained. “A pair of 'D's work nicely.”
Here are the overall top 100 "D" names for girls according to Namerology:
Delilah
Daisy
Daniela
Diana
Dakota
Delaney
Demi
Destiny
Dahlia
Daleyza
Dream
Daniella
Daphne
Danielle
Danna
Dylan
Dior
Dorothy
Dayana
Davina
Dallas
Dulce
Dani
Denisse
Denise
Denver
Deborah
Della
Dalary
Drew
Dana
Dalia
Desiree
Dixie
Dalilah
Dailyn
Danica
Devyn
Darcy
Dania
Dara
Diamond
Delia
Dina
Darla
Diya
Daylin
Dariana
Devorah
Donna
Damaris
Dayanna
Dalila
Delanie
Delta
Danika
Destinee
Divine
Deanna
Darlene
Danae
Daria
Delylah
Dalett
Dua
Desire
Dominique
Daenerys
Dawn
Dianna
Darby
Debora
Dafne
Dawsyn
Dottie
Diane
Daelyn
Dora
Doris
Dawson
Delani
Desirae
Denali
Draya
Danni
Deja
Devin
Denim
Devora
Damiyah
Dillon
Dolly
Dayanara
Deisy
Dorothea
Deasia
Dolores
Daliyah
Dayra
Experts: Unique baby name could make a creative kidSept. 3, 201501:03
Danyla