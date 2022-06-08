‘General Hospital’ stars Jack and Kristina Wagner’s son found dead in LA parking lot

Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, died Monday at the age of 27.

A report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office lists the place of death as a parking lot.

A spokesperson for the office told NBC News that Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Monday.

A cause of death has not been determined and is deferred pending further investigation.

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the spokesperson said.

Reps for Jack Wagner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kristina Wagner could not be reached.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department could not provide details on the death.

Jack and Kristina Wagner married in 1993 and share two sons together, Harrison and Peter. The pair, who both starred in ABC’s soap opera “General Hospital,” divorced in 2006. Jack Wagner also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.

A few weeks before Harrison’s death, Kristina Wagner posed for a picture with her two sons on the steps of their ranch.

“A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead,” she captioned the May 20 Instagram post.

