NBC News' Garrett Haake is a proud papa!

On June 28, Haake, 37, NBC's senior Capitol Hill correspondent and wife Allison Harris, 32, a White House correspondent for NewsNation, welcomed daughter Lane Loree. Nickname: Lanie.

The little girl was born at 10:16 p.m., weighing in at six pounds, 9 oz. and measuring 18 and 3/4 inches long.

She was named after her mom and grandmother, both of whom share the middle name Loree.

NBC News' Garrett Haake and wife Allison Harris welcomed daughter Lanie on June 28, 2022. Courtesy Frank Thorp

Lanie arrived almost three weeks early, Haake told TODAY Parents. During labor, her parents watched television, specifically the Jan. 6 committee hearing to investigate the attack on the United States Capitol — an assignment that Haake would ordinarily be covering.

"We can’t help it. We’re both reporters," Haake explained. They also passed the time watching the movie "Die Hard," he said — "because who can resist Die Hard when it's on TV?"

When she was born, said Haake, the doctor was struck by her blonde hair, as is everyone else she meets.

A few hours after her birth, Lanie had some trouble breathing and she was closely monitored by the medical team.

"She spent a few days under the expert watch of the Special Care Nursery at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, to whom her parents will be eternally grateful, before coming home on Saturday," Haake said.

