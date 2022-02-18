See the hilariously gross, very relatable reason this baby can’t stop laughing

Is it summer yet?

Spoiler alert: It's not summer yet, no. But while we wait, here are some of the highest of the highlights from the past week.

Doctors are 'curing' people with HIV

Doctors have seemingly "cured" a woman of HIV by using a cord blood stem cell transplant.

The New Yorker is the fourth person and the first woman to be cured using the method. It's been 14 months since HIV has been detected in her bloodstream.

For those of us who grew up in the '70s and '80s, this kind of scientific development in our lifetime feels like some kind of miracle.

'Frozen' sisters caught the attention of a queen

Sisters Molly and Hartley have been singing the songs from Disney's iconic movie "Frozen" since they were little, and they have pretty much perfected their act for their 80,000 followers on TikTok.

Recently, they posted a video of themselves performing "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and their skills earned them an ovation from the Ice Queen herself: Idina Menzel, who played the character of Elsa in the movie, commented.

The girls were so excited about her cameo in their comments, they shared a video of themselves when they first learned "Let It Go."

Roy Kent and Oscar the Grouch are a perfect pair

Roy Kent really is everywhere ... even "Sesame Street"!

When "Ted Lasso" fan favorite Brett Goldstein paid a visit to the iconic children's TV show, his appearance with Oscar the Grouch seemed particularly fitting, given his character Roy's famously grouchy demeanor.

On Instagram, Goldstein noted that visiting “Sesame Street” was one of the “best” days of his life.

“I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined,” he said on Tuesday. “Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind.”

We believe it!

This baby's laugh is delicious... unlike the reason behind it

Ah, motherhood. One minute, your baby pukes in your shoe. The next, his adorable belly laugh makes you almost forget to be totally grossed out by it.

"Not even sorry," Jude's mom, Shandel, wrote in the caption.

Students created a tool to help a stroke patient hug again

Arkansas State University adjunct professor and occupational therapy assistant Emily Sisco asked her students to help her with a personal challenge: to help her dad, Kevin Eubanks, hug again... something he had not been able to do since he suffered a stroke eight years ago.

They did it. The students' "HugAgain" tool allows Sisco's dad to give a two-armed hug despite the weakness he still has in one arm. And his reaction showed just how important their efforts were.

After the emotional video of Eubanks hugging his grandsons went viral, he said he believes the isolation of the pandemic contributed to the public's overwhelming reaction to it.

“The lack of human interaction [has] people craving intimate touch,” he said. “Don’t ever take the little things for granted.”

We have a lot to learn from this tiny dog

If all else fails, strive to have the confidence of this tiny dachshund in a vest carrying a really big stick.

You got this.

