Here are the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
By Allison Slater Tate

You know who understands the paradoxes of teenagers and the hardships of having a toddler who learns how to climb out of the crib?

We do. Grab a snack (floor Cheerio, anyone?) and fill your emotional Solo cups. We brought the laughs.

So independent.

Oh, right.

Spoiler: It's a big number.

That'll do it.

Every day, on repeat.

Truth.

Never fails.

You sure do.

Sometimes I miss those kegs.

Where do they go?

Not even close.

Requirement of the job.

Explain this to me.

I mean, it's a perfectly good Cheerio.

That is the only correct way to eat them, right?

Good to know.

Accurate.

Who knew?

Well played, young friend.

Beat him again!

R.I.P. me, as the kids say.

For real.

It's like a secret handshake.

... aaaand you have no Rice Krispies in the house.

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.