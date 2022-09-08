IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here are the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
By Allison Slater Tate

Hear that silence? Sounds like school's back in session! Pull up a chair and share a laugh with us. Pick-up isn't for hours!

My people!

Wild and crazy kindergarten!

Be grateful.

Good one, Miss Smith.

Everything's fine. We're fine.

Like magic.

Oh, you need help, you say?

Prepare yourselves.

Wait, what?

There is no in between.

BRB, going to the Dark Side.

Sign me up.

Money well spent.

This is why we can't have nice things.

Gold star!

Should I tell her?

Well played!

That's enough.

Too early.

A comprehensive list.

Been there.

Wasn't sparking joy.

Accurate.

Raising a genius.

Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.