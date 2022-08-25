Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

It's almost Labor Day, parents. Speaking of labor...

Grab some comfort chocolate and come have a laugh with your fellow parent warriors!

It was educational.

Definitely.

Truth.

Also, piercings.

They're overachievers!

Thanks, kid.

Same, girl. Same.

I'm not ready.

Ego boost!

Is there a suggestion box?

We look on the bright side around here.

You had a good run.

It wasn't pretty.

Done!

See you in five.

Probably a red flag.

Every. Year.

Everyone back me up on this.

Whew!

Facts.

Are we having fun yet?

Better get in line now.

Just trust me.

Related video: