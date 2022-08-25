IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

It's almost Labor Day, parents. Speaking of labor...

Grab some comfort chocolate and come have a laugh with your fellow parent warriors!

It was educational.

Definitely.

Truth.

Also, piercings.

They're overachievers!

Thanks, kid.

Same, girl. Same.

I'm not ready.

Ego boost!

Is there a suggestion box?

We look on the bright side around here.

You had a good run.

It wasn't pretty.

Done!

See you in five.

Probably a red flag.

Every. Year.

Everyone back me up on this.

Whew!

Facts.

Are we having fun yet?

Better get in line now.

Just trust me.

Related video:


NBC News’ Morgan Radford announces she’s expecting!

Aug. 22, 202201:35
Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.