See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

As the school year ends and summer begins, we need to remember: we'll laugh about this someday. Probably.
Until then, take a deep breath, grab something full of carbs, and enjoy a few laughs courtesy of some fellow parents.
Nope, it's not 78 either.
Facts.
Still no keys, though.
Times are hard for everyone.
Hands off my algorithm!
Pass the kale, I guess. Sigh.
Valid.
That went well.
Yeah, we've got one of those at home.
It's fun.
Summer's going well.
Providing a public service.
"Wait, what?!"
Queen.
Oh, just one more thing before you go...
Savage!
Amateur.
Soul mates!
Worth the effort, 100%.
Allllll the graduations.
It is!
I have a positive relationship with Ben & Jerry's.
There should be a Yelp category.
They grow up too fast.
It. Never. Ends.
Serenity now!
Accurate.
Related video: