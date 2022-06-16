IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

As the school year ends and summer begins, we need to remember: we'll laugh about this someday. Probably.

Until then, take a deep breath, grab something full of carbs, and enjoy a few laughs courtesy of some fellow parents.

Nope, it's not 78 either.

Facts.

Still no keys, though.

Times are hard for everyone.

Hands off my algorithm!

Pass the kale, I guess. Sigh.

Valid.

That went well.

Yeah, we've got one of those at home.

It's fun.

Summer's going well.

Providing a public service.

"Wait, what?!"

Queen.

Oh, just one more thing before you go...

Savage!

Amateur.

Soul mates!

Worth the effort, 100%.

Allllll the graduations.

It is!

I have a positive relationship with Ben & Jerry's.

There should be a Yelp category.

They grow up too fast.

It. Never. Ends.

Serenity now!

Accurate.

Related video:


Watch: Teen grads surprise their former kindergarten teacher

June 13, 202201:06

Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.