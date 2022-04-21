IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
It's time to LOL right into the weekend.
It's time to LOL right into the weekend.@kevinthedad/ Twitter
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Between a holiday weekend and Mother Nature trying to figure out what season it is (snow? in April?), parents everywhere have been sending out "SOS" signals this week.

If the kids are hopped on sugar from their Easter baskets and no one is listening, it might help knowing you are not alone in this wonderful world of parenting. So if everything feels overwhelming, grab a snack, settle in and get ready for a laugh.

Here are the funniest moms and dads on the internet this week, all in one spot.

Get excited, it's exciting.

Parental dominance: unlocked.

No one here by that name. Try again.

Terrifying.

She's not wrong.

It's funny because it's true.

Second is the first loser.

More sugar, please.

Thank you and goodnight.

Someone needs to ask the hard questions.

More grapes, please.

Driving can be difficult.

Happy tax season!

NO.

Where do we sign up?

The truth hurts.

What are we eating today?

But what does it taste like?

The limit does not exist.

It's time.

It's time to force the ice cream again.

Related:


Girl has hilarious reason for morbid 'Lion King' birthday cake

June 2, 202101:53
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.