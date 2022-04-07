IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Our ultimate cleaning guide for your home, wardrobe and more 

See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
The "Yellowjackets" actor shared her hilarious — and relatable — parenting fail.
The "Yellowjackets" actor shared her hilarious — and relatable — parenting fail.@melanielynskey / Twitter
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Whether you’re pulling your kids out of bed or trying to convince them to drink out of the blue cup instead of the green one, parenting has its challenges. But sometimes, it’s hilarious.

Since we all could use a good laugh, here are the funniest moms and dads on the internet, all in one spot.

Sounds delish.

Thought and prayers.

How dare you!

You still have time.

Pick-up only.

It always backfires.

Were they organic at least?

1000%.

NO.

We support this.

They work.

This is like, literally so accurate.

Granted.

We feel seen.

Fact.

A masterpiece.

Sounds about right.

Words to live by.

Seriously.

Thank you.

Peak dad.

Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 