See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

Parenting is a wild ride, whether it’s navigating questions from your toddler before you’ve had your first sip of coffee in the morning or arguing with your spouse over who's going to clean the puke off the car seat. ("You're the one who who let him have all that candy!")

It's safe to say you could use a good laugh.

We've rounded up some of the funniest moms and dads on social media because there's no better way to end the week than giggling along with parents who aren’t afraid to tell it like it is.

Same.

How cute.

Facts.

Seriously.

Sounds familiar.

We agree.

This is actually really adorable.

Exactly.

Every. Single. Morning.

We feel seen.

Same.

Marie Kondo is smiling.

Congratulations!

The accuracy.

"Well, I unloaded the dishwasher."

Kids are incredible.

At least they're rooting for you?

Savage.

They are so much fun to watch.

Make it stop.

Brilliant.

Good times!

Would 100% read these chapters.

Enjoy the couch tonight.

They should tell you this before you leave the hospital.

Related funny (and adorable!) video: