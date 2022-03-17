See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
Well, she has a point.
Well, she has a point.
By Kait Hanson

Pulse check...if you're here, that means you survived daylight saving time. And hey, if we're lucky it might be the last time we touch the clocks.

But that doesn't mean anything for all the cranky kids and exhausted parents this week. Between not knowing what time — or season — it is right now and trying to remember to mess up the leprechaun trap and scatter fake gold coins around, it's safe to say we could all use a little laugh.

Grab a snack, settle in and get ready for the funniest moms and dads on the internet, all in one spot.

Why is everything so sticky?

Happy anniversary!

Those...are not fish.

Thank you very much.

Peak parenting.

None. None at all.

Wow, thank you.

Find the lie.

So happy, so blessed.

What? They're multi-purpose.

What was that?

Say no more.

Can you blame him?

Good story, gotta go.

Second best.

Pro tip.

Just make sure it's not burnt.

SOS.

Agreed. 10/10 do not recommend.

No one is getting sleep around here.

But is it puffy or straight?

