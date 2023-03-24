IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here are the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

When you LOL ... literally.
By Danielle Campoamor

Why deal with the Spring Break crowds when you can stay indoors and laugh your you-know-what off at these hilarious parents and their feral offspring?

Kids: When they're not entertaining you on the cheap, they're keeping you humble!

Ah, the good old days.

Strength is in the eye of the beholder.

Red flag No. 1.

The "eclectic" taste of a toddler knows no bounds ... or reason.

Oh goodie, another reminder that we're not one of the "youths."

Talk about a Debbie Downer.

We'd like to submit a petition to rename all crockpots "cauldrons" from here on out, please and thank you.

How? Actually, never mind. We don't want to know.

#ParentingGoals

Game recognizes game.

"Hi, I'd like to report a crime."

Spot the lie.

New Starbucks order just dropped!

Brutal.

The more you know!

BRB, applying to be a "lunchist."

It's funny because it's true.

It'll be fun, they said.

#ParentingAchievementUnlocked

SOS.

Shoutout to all the "tuck and roll" pros.

Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor is a reporter for TODAY Parents. Previously, she was a contributing editor at Hearst and freelance writer with bylines in The New York Times, Washington Post, NBC News THINK, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and more. Born and raised in Eagle River, Alaska, she lives in Brooklyn, NY with her partner and two sons.