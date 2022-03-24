See the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

Sigh... we made it through another week of parenting, otherwise known as negotiating and chauffeuring.

Whether the kids are battling bedtime or their outfit of the day, it's important to remember this season of parenthood is fleeting and should be cherished. Or something like that.

Laugh along with us as we celebrate making it through another week of parenting with the funniest moms and dads on the internet.

Time after time.

This again?

What's the plan, Stan?

Go fetch.

Let her eat cake.

It's art.

The truth hurts.

Is it time to have fun yet?

So cute.

Tomato, toe-mah-toe.

Who is in control here?

A mealtime practice round.

Well, he has a point.

And that's the end of that.

OK, but really, what is the answer?

Do you even know what that word means?

Are you... outside?

"They're fine."

Smooth move.

Related video: