IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
And we wonder why our kids are obsessed with poop jokes.
And we wonder why our kids are obsessed with poop jokes.oneawkwardmom / Twitter
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

It's Mother's Day weekend, and if you're a mom, we hope your family is giving you five-star treatment — or at least letting you pee in peace. But no matter what happens, you can count on having a good laugh.

Since we know you've got your hands full, here are the funniest moms and dads on social media, all in one spot. Now, grab a cold drink, kick up your feet, and enjoy a good giggle.

You must find her.

Amen.

At least your kids flush.

Every. Single. Time.

Accurate.

We regret it too.

Ta-da!

Slick.

They aren't wrong.

Can we join you?

Stitch it on a pillow.

It's not that hard!

Yes.

Brilliant!

Velcro forever.

Not today.

NO. Why didn't you stop him?!

So sweet.

Congratulations!

Watch your back.

You're doing something right.

She knows what she wants.

Trick question. He would have to pull over.

Related (very funny!) video:


Mom Truths: How clubbing prepares you for motherhood

April 6, 201702:04
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 