See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

It's Mother's Day weekend, and if you're a mom, we hope your family is giving you five-star treatment — or at least letting you pee in peace. But no matter what happens, you can count on having a good laugh.

Since we know you've got your hands full, here are the funniest moms and dads on social media, all in one spot. Now, grab a cold drink, kick up your feet, and enjoy a good giggle.

You must find her.

Amen.

At least your kids flush.

Every. Single. Time.

Accurate.

We regret it too.

Ta-da!

Slick.

They aren't wrong.

Can we join you?

Stitch it on a pillow.

It's not that hard!

Yes.

Brilliant!

Velcro forever.

Not today.

NO. Why didn't you stop him?!

So sweet.

Congratulations!

Watch your back.

You're doing something right.

She knows what she wants.

Trick question. He would have to pull over.

Related (very funny!) video: