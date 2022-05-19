See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

Kid crying because you gave them the wrong cup? Exhausted because your toddler woke you up at 3 a.m. so you could find the mermaid doll? We’ve been there. We understand the struggle.

Each week, TODAY Parents counts down the funniest parents on social media, just to let you know you’re not alone! So grab your drink of choice and LOL with us.

You're gonna need to speak up.

They are living the dream.

And your car is a trash can on wheels.

A silver lining!

Sign us up.

In all fairness, it's pretty exciting.

Same.

Do you also spend an hour crafting your sick day email?

Move over, William Shakespeare.

But it's still light out!

Well played.

You might wanna throw in a gift card.

Seriously.

Genius.

Such a fun age.

Good luck with that.

At least he's not using a fork?

Accurate.

It really is.

100% agree.

You should have known better.

What. Happened?

Good to know!

To be a fly on the wall.

It always happens!

Related (funny!) video: