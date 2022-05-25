Families of Texas school shooting victims share tragic updates: 'I will miss you forever'

Families are sharing tragic updates about their loved ones on social media, following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On Wednesday, a gunman entered the school and killed 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers.

Adalynn, the daughter of fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, tweeted a tribute to her "hero" mom. "My sweet mommy, I will miss you forever," she wrote adding, "My best friend, my twin was taken from me."

Angel Garza, a loved one of Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth-grader who, according to her grandmother was shot while she dialed 911 during the shooting, wrote on Facebook, "Ohhh my sweet baby I love you so much. I will never be happy or complete again."

Christopher Salazar told the Washington Post that his 10-year-old nephew Jose Flores Jr. died in the shooting. He wrote on Facebook:

"I’m going to miss you baby Jose, I still can’t believe this happened my heart is broken just hearing them tell us [you're] gone it hurts me I love you so much and I wish you were still here. I’m going to miss you soo much rest in paradise my beautiful angel."

Steven Garcia and Jenner Lugo shared their grief over the death of 10-year-old Eliahna “Ellie" Garcia. "All I ask is why...why my Ellie Gee? What did she do to anyone?" wrote Steven. "Mom and dad love you sooo much."