Brawl breaks out at Disney World; three arrested, one hospitalized

Two groups got into a fight at Disney World, ending in arrests and one injury.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida told TODAY Parents that the brawl occurred on Wednesday evening inside the Magic Kingdom.

"Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery," read a statement sent to TODAY Parents. "One person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury."

According to a Thursday report published by the blog Walt Disney World News Today, one family was in line for Mickey’s PhilharMagic Concert when a member left the line to grab her cell phone, which she had left in her electric conveyance vehicle.

When she tried rejoining the line, a guest told the WDW News Today blog, another family refused to let her in and physically pushed her back. After the show ended, a confrontation between the families unfolded outside.

TODAY Parents could not independently verify this information and a spokesperson from Walt Disney World did not immediately return TODAY Parents' requests for comment.

Fights do occasionally break out at theme parks.

This week, after "multiple" teenage fights forced Knott's Berry Farm to close early, the Buena Park, California-based amusement park issued a "new chaperone policy" on Fridays and Saturdays "until further notice," according to the theme park's "Code of Conduct."

Under the new policy, guests under the age of 17 must be accompanied at all times by chaperones who are 21 or older. Anyone who doesn't follow the policy could be removed from the park.

Last year, a Las Vegas man was sentenced to six months in jail for participating in a 2019 family brawl in Disneyland's Toontown. As NBC News previously reported, video taken by a bystander depicted a man spitting on a woman, hitting her face and pulling her hair. Multiple people joined the tussle and an elderly woman in a wheelchair was injured.

And in 2019, a fight broke out between "an unruly group of teenagers" at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, tweeted the the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office. In another tweet, the department added, "It’s unfortunate that families & children had their evening disrupted by these events."

TODAY Parents has requested further information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on the Disney World incident and will update this story with any further details.