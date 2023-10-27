This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Elvis Presley may have died in 1977, but the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s fans still have an insatiable appetite for details about his life.

Director Sofia Coppola's biographical drama "Priscilla," which chronicles Elvis Presley's relationship with former wife Priscilla Presley, was released in limited theaters on Oct. 27, a year and a half after Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated movie musical "Elvis." ("Priscilla" will be released more widely on Nov. 3.)

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, who tied the knot in May 1967, shared one child, the late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Jan. 12, 2023 at 54 from complications of a small bowel obstruction.

Elvis Presley and then-wife Priscilla Presley pose with their 4-day-old daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on Feb. 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley welcomed four children in her lifetime, including Hollywood star Riley Keough, making the late “Hound Dog” singer a grandfather of four.

Riley Keough welcomed her own child in 2022, making Elvis Presley a great-grandfather as well.

Read on to learn about Elvis Presley’s four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley, right, with daughter Riley Keough in 2017. WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley welcomed her oldest child, daughter Riley Keough, on May 29, 1989 with her first husband, musician Danny Keough.

Riley Keough began modeling at a young age before transitioning to acting. She made her screen debut opposite Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning in the 2010 band biopic "The Runaways."

She went on to appear in "The Girlfriend Experience" and "Mad Max: Fury Road," before winning a Caméra d’Or in 2022 for co-directing the drama "War Pony."

Riley Keough found further fame by starring in Prime Video thriller series "The Terminal List" (2022) and earned an Emmy nomination for her lead role in the drama miniseries "Daisy Jones & the Six" (2023).

In the latter series, she paid a subtle nod to Elvis Presley when her character wore a guitar strap that was identical to the one he wore in his his “‘68 Comeback Special” on NBC.

Following her mother's tragic death in January, Riley Keough was named the sole custodian of Elvis Presley’s historic home, Graceland, and sole custodian of the family shares of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Though her grandmother Priscilla Presley challenged her inheritance, which is reportedly worth $500 million, Riley Keough told Vanity Fair that the pair's relationship would be fine.

"Things with Grandma will be happy,” said the actor. “They’ve never not been happy."

The actor and her grandmother Priscilla Presley in 2016. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

"She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland,” she added of Priscilla Presley. “It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life."

Riley Keough went on to say that Priscilla Presley wanted only to "love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."

“That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma," she said.

Riley Keough married her husband, Australian stuntman and actor Ben Smith-Petersen, in 2015.

The couple welcomed her first child, daughter Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, in August 2022, making Elvis Presley a great-grandfather.

The "Daisy Jones & the Six" star paid tribute to her famous grandfather by naming her daughter in honor of his birthplace of Tupelo, Mississippi.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” Riley Keough told Vanity Fair. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something.’

“Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ But it’s fine.”

Tupelo's middle name pays tribute to Riley Keough's late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough.

In 2021, Riley Keough revealed that she rarely listens to Elvis Presley's music because it can be too "emotional" for her.

“If it’s on, I’ll listen to it,” she told the "Just for Variety" podcast. “There’s definitely emotion around it. There was definitely a lot of grief around it growing up, especially seeing my mom and my grandma. There was a sad thing, tragic kind of a thing … so there was definitely that relationship to it. And I could see from a young age that it would make my mom sad. And so I could feel that.”

She added, “It’s definitely an emotional experience, especially if it’s one of the more emotional songs. The more gospel stuff, definitely makes me emotional. But I will listen to it if it’s on, I just don’t go putting it on.”

She told Variety in May 2021 that she cried when she watched Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" with her mother and grandmother. “It was a very emotional experience. It’s very intense to watch when it’s your family,” Keough said

Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley poses with son Benjamin Keough at the premiere of "The Elvis Experience in Las Vegas" on April 23, 2015. MJT/AdMedia/MediaPunch via Alamy

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough welcomed their second child, son Benjamin Keough, on in October 1992.

In 2012, Lisa Marie Presley noted that her son's resemblance to her late father caused a commotion at Nashville's famed Grand Ole Opry.

“He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!” she told CMT. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Benjamin Keough died by apparent suicide in 2020 at age 27.

Lisa Marie Presley opened up about her grief in an emotional essay for People published in August 2022.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old,” she wrote. “I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far.”

The grieving mother said her late son would have wanted her to stray strong for his three sisters.

“I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him,” she wrote.

Riley Keough has also publicly mourned her beloved brother.

In July 2022, she posted a photo her and Benjamin Koeugh on Instagram that showed the pair standing together at her 2015 wedding. “Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben,” she wrote in her caption.

In July 2023, she posted a photo of both her late mom and her late brother, writing, “Missing you both."

Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough are buried alongside Elvis Presley and other family members in the Presley family graveyard at Graceland.

Harper and Finley Lockwood

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley pose with Presley's youngest daughters, twins Harper and Finley, in 2017. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Lisa Marie Presley welcomed her two youngest children, twins Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, with her fourth husband, musician and producer Michael Lockwood, in October 2008. (The singer-songwriter was also married to late pop star Michael Jackson and Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage.)

The now 14-year-old twins are not the first twins in the Presley family. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother named Jesse who was delivered stillborn, according to NBC News.

In June 2023, Priscilla Presley shared a rare photo of herself with all three of her granddaughters on Instagram.

“Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!" she wrote of Harper Lockwood and Finely Lockwood.

Following Lisa Marie Presley's death in January, Michael Lockwood was given full custody of Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood.